FCA greenlights Rathbones-Investec W&I deal

Shareholders will vote on the deal at Rathbones' general meeting on 23 June.

The deal was first announced in April in a bid to "create the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager", Rathbones said today (1 June).

In a regulatory filing, Rathbones explained the deal is now subject to shareholder approval, which is set to take place at its general meeting on 23 June at Rathbones offices.

The firm added the FCA had approved the combined prospectus and Class 1 shareholder circular in relation to the combination but had yet to approve the change in control application.

For the merger to go ahead, shareholders who "together represent a simple majority of the Rathbones shares voted at the general meeting" must vote in favour of the deal.

The merger is also subject to certain London Stock Exchange and FCA conditions, the wealth manager added, including agreeing to admit the ordinary share element of the combined company to the premium listing segment and to trading on the LSE's Main Market for listed securities.

Completion of the deal is expected in Q4 2023.

The FCA has recently proposed changes to the UK listings regime, including scrapping the current 'standard' and 'premium' listing segments, and create a single category for equity shares in commercial companies instead.