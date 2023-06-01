British Land relegated to FTSE 250

IMI promoted

'The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indices continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent.'
Engineering company IMI will join the FTSE 100 today (1 June) as part of FTSE Russell's June 2023 annual review.

The move comes at the expense of British Land, which will drop from the FTSE 100 and join the FTSE 250. The company's share price fell more than 14% last month alone and more than 13% year-to-date, according to Morningstar data.

The changes followed speculation surrounding Ocado's potential demotion from the index.

Alongside British Land, five other companies will be added to the FTSE 250 - namely, Capita; Empiric Student Property; Me Group International; North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and Tyman.

The additions will follow the exit of five other companies in addition to IMI, which is leaving the FTSE 250 to join the FTSE 100. Those leaving the FTSE 250 are ASOS, Capricorn Energy, Hunting, Tullow Oil and Videndum.

FTSE Russell said: "The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indices continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indices."

According to Morningstar data, the FTSE 100 index fell by 5.4% in May 2023, the biggest monthly fall for the index since June 2022 and following a similar decline in October last year, due to the aftermath of the Mini Budget.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘'Ocado, like Everton, looks like it may have escaped relegation at the last gasp as the FTSE reshuffle deadline loomed.

"Instead, British Land will be demoted, after shares in the commercial property giant fell further as fresh hikes in interest rates were forecast. The value of its property portfolio had already been sideswiped by the rapid tightening in monetary policy and the shocker of an inflation reading last week, dented the company's valuation further."

Speaking on IMI joining the FTSE 100, Streeter noted the engineering company's share price surged by more than 23% since the beginning of the year and it has lifted its full year earnings guidance "following a strong performance in the first quarter".

She added: "ASOS, once the fast fashion darling of the stylish set looks, will be forced out of the of the FTSE 250 limelight. It made a very disappointing return to the results catwalk last month posting a first half loss of £87.4m.

"The retailer has badly stumbled amid the cost of living crisis, tripping off the pandemic highs it reached when e-commerce became the queen of shopping during Covid. It's taking steps to shore up its balance sheet and has unlocked hundreds of millions in new loans and credit facilities, but this is a painful period of adjustment."

Commenting on Capita's move to the FTSE 250, Streeter said the outsourcing industry giant's "share price rose sharply in March after its turnaround strategy appeared to be bearing fruit".

She continued: "CEO Jon Lewis has been attempting to refocus the business, control costs and reduce debts, and a programme of disposals has been underway. The company is cash generative after years of outflows and revenues grew 2.4% on an adjusted basis last year.

"The data breach at the company following a cyber-attack, which is still being investigated, has knocked some confidence. But shares have still risen by almost a third since the start of the year, easing its passage back into the FTSE 250 which it was relegated from in March 2022.''

