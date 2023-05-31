JP Morgan EM portfolio manager Roskell retires

Will step down Q1 2024

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Jeffrey Roskell is currently based in Hong Kong, having joined the firm in 1997.
JP Morgan AM's veteran Emerging Market equities portfolio manager Jeffrey Roskell is set to retire next year.

In a stock exchange notice today (31 May), JP Morgan AM said Roskell is due to stand down from the trust in Q1 2024 after 27 years at the firm.

Roskell has managed the JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income trust since 2016, the same year he joined the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Income fund and the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Dividend teams, having already run the  JPM Asia Pacific Income fund since 2010.

JP Morgan buys majority of collapsed First Republic Bank

JP Morgan said managers Omar Negyal and Isaac Thong will continue to run the Global Emerging Markets Income trust following Roskell's retirement.

The firm said it "would like to thank Jeff for his contribution to the management of the company's assets and wishes him the very best in his retirement".

According to FE fundinfo data, Roskell has delivered an average total return of 83% during his tenure as manager, versus his peer group's 88.2% average return.

He joined the firm in 1997 as an investment manager within the Global Equities team, previously known as the Global Portfolios Group, in Hong Kong and transferred to manage Asia Pacific portfolios in 2000. 

 

Eve Maddock-Jones
