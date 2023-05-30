Shop price inflation hits fresh high amid price cap talks

Retailers must “walk a tightrope” of pricing goods to drive profits while keeping them low enough to attract and retain customers. Credit: iStock

Rising from 8.8% in April, the May figures sit above the three month average rate of 8.9%.

Non-food inflation also accelerated, hitting 5.8% in May, up from 5.5% in April and above the three month average rate of 5.7%.

However, grocery price increases did slow to 15.4% in May, down from 15.7% in April. This is the same as the three-month average rate of 15.4%, though still the second highest inflation rate in the food category on record.

Price inflation of ambient food, items that can typically be safely stored at room temperature, rose to 13.1% in May, up from 12.9% in April.

This is above the three-month average rate of 12.8% and is the fastest rate of increase in the ambient food category on record, as the price of chocolate and coffee rose off the back of the ongoing high global costs for these commodities.

Fresh food inflation decelerated in May, to 17.2%, down from 17.8% in April and below the three-month average rate of 17.3%, but is still the second highest recorded inflation rate in the fresh food category.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said retailers must "walk a tightrope" of pricing goods to drive profits while keeping them low enough to attract and retain customers.

"Shoppers are increasingly taking a stand against what they deem as unfair prices amid fears that food retailers and producers are profiteering from rising prices," he said, as a large number of shoppers move to German discount retailers to lower the cost of their grocery shop.

The UK Government is reportedly in talks over potentially pushing supermarkets to cap prices on food items to alleviate some of the financial pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.

However, the BRC argued the government should cut requirements on border checks to lower prices.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "While overall shop price inflation rose slightly in May, households will welcome food inflation beginning to fall.

"The biggest risk comes from policies such as the incoming border checks and reforms to packaging recycling fees."

Official figures last week showed overall inflation fell to 8.7% in April, the first time it has hit single digits since August last year.

The slowdown in inflation was largely driven by lower energy and commodity costs starting to filter through to lower prices of some staples including butter, milk, fruit and fish, she said.

"Fierce competition between supermarkets has helped keep British food among the cheapest of the large European economies," said Dickinson.

While non-food inflation rose, consumers are benefiting from heavy discounts in footwear, as well as books and home entertainment, she said.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight, NielsenIQ, which helped compile the BRC data, said food retailing in particular is competitive, so the recent price cuts in fresh foods could be "a sign that inflation has now peaked, albeit ambient inflation may take a little while longer to slow".

The BRC data covers the period from 1-7 May 2023.