7IM promotes two to executive committee in growth drive

7IM has added to its executive committee with two senior internal appointments, in a bid to further its growth strategy.
Harriet Massie has been promoted to chief transformation officer. She has been with the firm since 2017 and most recently served as transformation director. At the same time, Chris Phillips, previously chief transformation officer, who joined 7IM in 2019, will move into the newly created role of chief value officer. Both roles take effect from 1 June and report directly to chief executive Dean Proctor. 7IM CIO Martyn Surguy departs amid firm's strategic review Massie will lead 7IM's transformation team. This will include overseeing the delivery of its platform investment program...
