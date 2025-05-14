Fitch downplays positive turn of US-China tariff de-escalation

The lack of a firm trade deal between the US and China and ongoing uncertainty over their tariffs remains a cause for concern, despite the recent de-escalation of the trade war between the two countries, analysts at Fitch have said.
On Monday (12 May) in Geneva, the Joint Statement on US-China Economic and Trade Meeting suspended the 34% reciprocal rate the US imposed on Chinese imports on 2 April for 90 days, and cancelled the subsequent escalation in the reciprocal rate to 125% it announced on 8-9 April. Analysts at Fitch said the move "appears to be a significant de-escalation", but issued strong caveats. US and China make 'substantial progress' in trade deal agreement as tariffs slashed They added the announcement did not take away from the ongoing impact on macroeconomic forecasts of the "absence of a las...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes