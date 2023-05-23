Chancellor to raise high price concerns with food manufacturers 

Follows similar talks between the chief secretary to the Treasury and the UK’s biggest supermarkets earlier this month.

He will also meet the Competition and Markets Authority to discuss its investigations into the fuel and grocery markets, including possible action it could take if it is dissatisfied with the level of competition in the sector, which could be allowing higher-than-necessary prices.

While headline inflation fell by 0.3% last month, food inflation grew to 19.2%.

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

The chancellor will seek to "better understand the challenges firms are grappling with as inflated prices continue to plague the economy", and ask food manufacturers to support consumers during this period of high food prices.

It follows similar talks between the chief secretary to the Treasury and the UK's biggest supermarkets earlier this month.

The food and drink manufacturing sector is the largest in the UK, accounting for nearly 20% of total UK manufacturing and employing almost half a million people across the country.

The chancellor will discuss the scope of the CMA's investigations into road fuel and groceries markets.

The government wants it to be easier for consumers to compare the prices of products, and the CMA is currently reviewing the use of unit pricing both in-store and online in the groceries sector.

It will consider updating pricing rules, including by strengthening the Price Marking Order 2004 (Retained EU Law), after the CMA review has concluded.

Food inflation disproportionately affects low-income households, which spend more of their income on food and are less able to swap what they would usually buy for cheaper alternatives.

Chancellor Hunt said: "High food prices are proving stubborn so we need to understand what is driving that. That is why I am asking industry to work with us as we halve inflation, to help ease the pressure on household budgets."

IMF: UK economy to shrink amid global inflation-led hard landing

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, added: "Despite manufacturers' best efforts in recent months to absorb rising costs in their margins, these have been both persistent and broad-based, from ingredients to energy and labour, making price rises unavoidable."

"We believe food and drink price inflation is close to its peak, and food and drink manufacturers will continue to work hard to keep prices as low as possible, conscious of the pressure on hard-pressed households."

She said the government could help by "urgently" reviewing upcoming packaging recycling regulations to make them more efficient, working with the industry to address labour and skills shortages, and by keeping to the minimum labelling changes required of companies as a result of the recent agreement with the EU on the movement of food and drink to Northern Ireland.