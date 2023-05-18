Downing reunites Sandford DeLand duo

Vaughan joins from Sanford Deland where he used to run the CFP Free Spirit fund.

Vaughan follows in the footsteps of Banyard, who first joined Downing in March 2020 to launch the Unique Opportunities, and will work as co-manager alongside her.

The pair were last together at Sanford DeLand, where they worked on the CFP Free Spirit fund. Banyard managed the product until her departure in 2019, at which point Vaughan was appointed to succeed her.

Vaughan started his career on the trading floor of the London Stock Exchange and held a variety of roles before joining SDL in 2017.

The DUO fund has a concentrated portfolio of between 25 to 40 positions and it adopts an unconstrained approach, Downing said.

It invests in UK companies across a broad market cap spectrum with a focus on UK mid- and small-caps, including the Alternative Investment Market.

The fund has £48.5m in assets under management, according to data from FE fundinfo, and has returned 44.8% since its launch just over three years ago.

Banyard said: "Andrew has over 20 years of experience in the industry and proven stock-picking abilities. He will generate new ideas as we grow our AUM, but also challenge our existing positions in DUO.

"We share a common philosophy and investment style which focuses on very good quality businesses with strong finances, superior returns on equity and demonstrable barriers to competition."