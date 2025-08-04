David Morcher to replace retiring Graham Bentley as Ascot Lloyd IM CIO

Bentley's career spans six decades

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

David Morcher has been appointed chief investment officer of Ascot Lloyd Investment Management.

