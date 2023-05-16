Liontrust hires fund manager to multi-asset team

Chemla was previously at atomos, formerly Sanlam Investments, where he worked as lead portfolio manager for the discretionary portfolios and co-portfolio manager of the managed portfolio service.

Liontrust acquires GAM

Prior to this, he worked for B Capital, a Swiss-based multi-family office, where he was responsible for investment analytics, portfolio management and solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Chemla brings 17 years' experience of fund selection both as a portfolio manager and analyst.

He will work alongside John Husselbee, head of multi-asset, James Klempster, deputy head, and junior analysts Victor Alabrune and David Salisbury.

The multi-asset team manages £5bn in assets under management and advice across their fund and portfolio ranges, as at 19 April 2023.

Chemla's appointment follows the announcement at the end of January that Liontrust had selected new providers of the strategic asset allocation in the shape of Hymans Robertson, and risk profile oversight services, which will now be provided by Defaqto.

Pair of Liontrust non-executive directors resign from the board

Husselbee said: "Anthony is a great addition to the team, bringing a breadth of experience, knowledge and insights into portfolio construction, manager selection and investment markets.

"He will add significant value to the team in managing our broad ranges of funds and portfolios, helping us to meet client expectations and maximise returns within each risk profile."