Clive Emery departs from Invesco

Clive Emery was appointed as head of multi-asset strategies in October last year, as part of the senior reshuffle following former head of multi-asset, David Miller's departure.

Emery had been at the company since 2015, when he joined as a portfolio strategist within the multi-asset team.

In 2021, Emery became a fund manager for the Summit Responsible range of funds.

Invesco said the management of the funds will remain based on a team approach, with Richard Batty and David Aujla at the helm following Emery's exit.

They will still be the named managers of the funds, Invesco added, with "ongoing support from the solutions, ESG and ETF teams".