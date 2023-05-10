Artemis names David Hollis as manager of its Strategic Assets fund

Hollis takes over the management of the fund from Kartik Kumar, who has become lead manager of the European Sustainable Growth fund.

The new Strategic Assets manager joined Artemis in October 2022 to develop systematic, multi-asset solutions for both retail and institutional clients.

Hollis was previously at Eastspring Investments in Singapore, where he worked as lead multi-asset portfolio manager and looked after $6.5bn in institutional and retail funds, priot to which he ran the RiskMaster multi-asset funds at Allianz.

Hollis was also joined by Ralph Mahood, who was previously a portfolio manager in the fixed income credit team at Aviva Investors.

Paras Anand, CIO at Artemis, said: "The decision for David Hollis and the team to take over the Artemis Strategic Assets fund has been driven by our conviction that the market-driven, model-based approach on which their investment process is based is particularly well suited to delivering the combination of absolute returns and capital preservation that holders of the fund are seeking.

"This holds even more true given what we expect to be a period of ongoing volatility at the overall asset class level for many of the markets in which the fund invests."

Hollis explained he has developed a suite of models drawing on historical data to "predict how markets will respond in given economic scenarios", and the team will then use that information to target the trades with "greatest upside potential".

He noted, however, that such models "are not flawless", but they can provide a "very clear sense of the direction markets are heading in the short term".

The manager added, the fund will continue to target capital growth of more than CPI +3% over five years, but with a lower realised level of volatility and a higher focus on capital preservation.

The fund will maintain its global reach, with Hollis and Mahood trading in all developed markets as well as some liquid emerging market equity and bond indices. At least 80% of the strategy will be in relative value trades.