Sustainable equity funds attracted the best part of the flows into the sustainable sector, with £3.81bn. This is versus redemptions of £4.77bn from their conventional peers.

Sustainable flows are flattered, however, by the heavy redemptions from money market funds, which saw £24.5bn exit, where this is overwhelmingly conventional, Refinitiv Lipper pointed out.

Sustainable bond funds took only a fraction of their conventional peers, attracting £393m compared to £7bn, or 6%.

Last year, Bond GBP Corporates was the only bond classification to make it into the top ten, while in the first quarter this year it attracted £227m and was joined by Bond Global Corporates LC and Bond Global Short Term, albeit at relatively modest allocations of £180m between the two.

The data showed something of a reversal of fortune for the sustainable mixed asset sector, as the first quarter saw outflows of £146m, and inflows of £1.1bn to their conventional equivalents.

Equity Global was the top-selling sustainable fund classification for 2022, attracting £14.1bn, and this continued in the first quarter with £2.3bn of sales.

However, while in 2022 these flows were accompanied by significant redemptions from their conventional equivalents, the first quarter of this year saw a relatively modest £31m redeemed.

Sustainable Equity US attracted £928m in the first quarter, compared to £2.9bn for the whole of last year. However conventional flows were almost twice that, at £1.7bn, a turnaround from being slightly negative for 2022.

Equity Emerging Markets Global was the third-highest sector for inflows with £332m for the quarter, indicating that despite the general negative flows there's increased risk appetite from some quarters, with the classification as a whole taking £1.6bn.

Redemptions from sustainable classifications are still tiny when compared with conventional flows. The sum of sustainable redemptions was £553m, with the biggest, Bond GBP, being just -£134m. Sustainable Equity UK suffered the second largest level of redemptions for the quarter at -£98m.

Sustainable Mixed Asset GBP Balanced and GBP Conservative suffered outflows in the first quarter, in line with the broader market trend.

For the quarter, ESG funds took 34% of passive equity flows and 52% of passive bond flows, broadly in line with the full-year flows for 2022.

Finally, BlackRock increased its lead over other sustainable fund providers to the UK market in the first quarter, taking £3.5bn, £3bn of which was in equity funds. That's almost twice as much as the other nine constituents taken together. BlackRock also attracted most bond fund assets, at £427m.