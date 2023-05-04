Eight Schroders funds fail to demonstrate consistent value

Investment objectives altered

Two multi-asset funds are among the underperformers
Two multi-asset funds are among the underperformers

Schroders Unit Trusts has released its assessment of value report, in which it detailed eight out of 82 funds that are not demonstrating value when performance is taken into consideration.

For all other metrics - quality of service, authorised fund manager costs, comparable market rates, economies of scale, comparable services and classes of shares or units - the 82-strong range demonstrates value to its investors, SUT found.

The company said its initial review of all share classes identified just 37 out of the 82 funds were demonstrating value in the performance area.

Schroders Capital gains FCA approval for renewables and energy transition LTAF

Subsequently, SUT did a further qualitative analysis on the remaining funds and concluded that, in total, 74 out of the 82 funds are demonstrating value.

Performance was calculated using data as at 31 December 2022.

The eight underperforming funds are: Schroder Digital Infrastructure; Schroder European Alpha Plus; Schroder European Sustainable Equity; Schroder Flexible Retirement; Schroder India Equity; Schroder Multi-Asset Total Return; Schroder Sustainable Future Multi-Asset and Schroder UK Alpha Plus.

The European Alpha Plus fund has been underperforming over the last five years, SUT found. Hannah Piper assumed portfolio management responsibilities in March 2020 but, despite adjusting the positioning of the fund towards "sector-leading businesses" in areas with "considerable growth potential", performance still remains an issue.

The company noted portfolio performance has improved recently as the economic backdrop slowly eased out of peak inflation with signs showing very little likelihood of a "harsh recession".

Schroders cuts multi-asset fees amid surge in adviser interest

European Sustainable Equity was renamed in December 2021 from Schroders European Alpha Income fund. SUT explained the name change meant the strategy no longer needed to focus or commit to "deliver above average levels of income/dividends".

The Sustainable Future Multi-Asset fund was also renamed in April 2022, alongside changes to its investment objective and policy. SUT explained this was done to "better reflect the way the fund is currently managed by offering more transparency on how sustainability is built into [its] investment approach".

The return objective for the fund was lowered as well - from 4% to 3.5% - to reflect "achievable outcomes" amid market conditions, SUT said.

The only underperforming fund for which no action was taken was the Multi-Asset Total Return fund, but SUT said the company is "in the process of reviewing appropriate remedial actions for this fund", and further information will be communicated to unit holders.

