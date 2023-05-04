HL reports turnaround in net new business in 2023 opening months

DIY investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown reported £1.6bn net new business in the opening three months of 2023, according to its first quarter trading update.

This was a 14% increase on the same period last year, which Chris Hill, outgoing CEO, said was due to a combination of changes to the tax landscape, the group's marketing activity, and "ongoing developments in our core propositions generated a call to action for clients in the run up to tax year end".

Hill said the result was a "significant step up" versus the six months to 31 December 2022, as clients prioritised utilising their ISA and SIPP tax allowances before the deadline during the period.

Hargreaves also reported its assets under administration increased 4% in the three-month period, totalling £31.3bn, and revenue hit £188.1m, up 28% on the previous year.

Additionally, there were 1.8 million new clients between 1 January and 31 March, resulting in net client growth of 23,000 for the period.

Year-to-date revenue stood at £538.1m, marking a 23% increase.

This bucked the wider industry trend of what Hill called "moderate flows" into DIY investment platforms, as macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility had dampened consumer confidence.

This was also a reverse on HL's previous results, which had reported its net new business growth had decreased by almost a third in 2022.

During the reporting period, the firm launched a wealth of new products, including a new cash ISA, a ‘ready-made' portfolio range and cut and removed fees across several of its services.

On the latter, Hill said: "The targeted price reduction we have made to our LISA product and making our Junior ISA fee free demonstrates how we are thinking about specific improvements to help families manage wealth and to help those starting out on their investing journeys".

