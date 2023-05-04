UK competition regulator launches review into AI market

Looking into ChatGPT tech

Eve Maddock-Jones
Competition and Markets Authority has launched a review of
Competition and Markets Authority has launched a review of

The UK competition watchdog is launching a review of the artificial intelligence market, examining the "competition and consumer protection principles" of this space.

It said it aims to "best guide" the development of AI markets going forward, looking at how these systems could evolve and "what opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection".

ChatGPT heralds a new era for artificial intelligence but the same rules apply

The review will include models behind popular chatbots like ChatGPT. 

In its initial outline, the Competition and Markets Authority said the government asked regulators back in March to consider how AI companies and software could develop in line with five overarching principles, "safety, security and robustness; appropriate transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress".

The CMA has set a deadline to submit responses to the review for 2 June with the final proposed publication set for early September this year.

The watchdog's announcement comes days after the US Federal Trade Commission warned this week it was "focusing intensely" on how such technology is being developed and used. 

 

