RSMR adds Man GLG High Yield Opportunities to rated list

While macro analysis is used to inform the investment process, the analysts argued it does not drive it, with fundamental analysis the driving force behind returns.

Analysts noted the fund's high conviction approach that utilises the "best ideas of the team" over the benchmark's composition, in order to provide investors wit the "best risk-adjusted opportunities available".

Man GLG hires portfolio manager for new Asian corporate credit strategy

The team seeks opportunities across the high yield spectrum, from performing to stressed and special situations, searching particularly in under researched areas of the market "where their fundamental analysis can be rewarded".

While macro analysis is used to inform the investment process, the analysts argued it does not drive it, with fundamental analysis the driving force behind returns.

Although unconstrained, the fund has a 15% sector ownership limit to ensure "sufficient diversification" and prevent "undue bias" to a single investment theme, and a 5% single issue limit at the time of purchase.

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

Analysts warned the fund could be impacted by increasing negative market sentiment though, and the widening of bond spreads, however they added it could offer the team further opportunities.

RSMR also noted the "multitude of different market events" the fund has had to manage, arguing they had "successfully come through these events" and delivered a "good" annualised return for investors.

The fund's ability to short bonds has also aided the team during difficult macroeconomic environments.