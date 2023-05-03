Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy join the Scottish Mortgage board.
Image:

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy join the Scottish Mortgage board.

Scottish Mortgage has made two new additions to its board, following a series of exits.

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy have both been appointed non-executive directors to the trust, effective 17 May, but the nominations are subject to shareholder approval at next month's annual general meeting.

Scottish Mortgage chair McBain to exit amid board 'refreshment'

Flood also serves as non-executive director of railway firm Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel, as chair of chair of safety and security and Pets at Home, where she chairs the remuneration committee. 

Kumaraswamy currently acts as head of strategy and corporate development at Unilever.

Pending shareholder approval, both will join the audit committee and nomination committee for the trust.

These appointments follow a flurry of high-profile exits from Baillie Gifford's flagship product, including outgoing chair Fiona McBain, who said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Sharon and Vikram to Scottish Mortgage."

She said: "Sharon is a seasoned non-executive director having served on the boards of several high-profile companies, and Vikram brings great international perspective and insight to the board.

"They both have extensive experience relevant to the trust's portfolio and will undoubtedly make valuable contributions to the company."

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

HL reports turnaround in net new business in 2023 opening months

Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

More on People moves

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown have joined Conduit Capital as chair and deputy CEO, respectively.
People moves

Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
"Effective marketing, messaging and distribution has never been more important.”
People moves

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

Ex-BlackRock, Numis, HL, Frostrow Capital

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Andrew Arnott and Colin Fitzgerald join Manulife Investment Management as global head of retail and global head of institutional, respectively.
People moves

Manulife Investment Management makes senior hire from Credit Suisse

Andrew Arnott and Colin Fitzgerald

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust acquires GAM

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Schroders Capital gains FCA approval for renewables and energy transition LTAF

04 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

'Spectre of significant restructuring' sees abrdn trust ousted from Numis Securities 'buy' list

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
06

US interest rate 'at highest level since 2007' as Fed chooses 25bps hike

04 May 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot