Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy have both been appointed non-executive directors to the trust, effective 17 May, but the nominations are subject to shareholder approval at next month's annual general meeting.

Flood also serves as non-executive director of railway firm Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel, as chair of chair of safety and security and Pets at Home, where she chairs the remuneration committee.

Kumaraswamy currently acts as head of strategy and corporate development at Unilever.

Pending shareholder approval, both will join the audit committee and nomination committee for the trust.

These appointments follow a flurry of high-profile exits from Baillie Gifford's flagship product, including outgoing chair Fiona McBain, who said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Sharon and Vikram to Scottish Mortgage."

She said: "Sharon is a seasoned non-executive director having served on the boards of several high-profile companies, and Vikram brings great international perspective and insight to the board.

"They both have extensive experience relevant to the trust's portfolio and will undoubtedly make valuable contributions to the company."