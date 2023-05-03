Rathbones retains all Square Mile ratings following Investec W&I merger

Amati Global Investors, PIMCO and Legal & General retained ratings for each of its funds.

The research house reviewed the Ethical Bond fund after co-manager Noelle Cazalis announced she will leave the business to pursue other opportunities, but Square Mile analysts said their conviction in the strategy stems from the expertise of lead manager and head of fixed income Byrn Jones, who has run the fund since 2004.

The fund has retained its responsible A rating.

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

Additionally, the aforementioned Rathbones funds were also reviewed following the news the company will merge with Investec W&I, and all five retained its current rating.

Retentions

The TB Amati UK Listed Companies fund has also retained its A rating, despite Anna Macdonald leaving Amati Global Investors.

Square Mile analysts said the fund "continues to be managed in a highly collegiate manner by three very experienced co-managers", including Paul Jourdan, the architect of the investment approach.

The PIMCO Climate Bond fund kept its positive prospect rating following the retirement of portfolio manager Ketish Pothalingham.

The fund continues to be managed by Jelle Brons, Grover Burthey and Samuel Mary, and in June Regina Borromeo will succeed Pothalingham.

TT International AM loses Square Mile A rating ahead of fund closure

The L&G Multi index fund range also retained its recommended rating, following Justin Onuekwusi's exit to join St James's Place as CIO.

Although he was the lead manager, Square Mile analysts said he was "well supported" by co-managers Andrzej Pioch, who will become lead manager, and Francis Chua alongside the asset allocation team.

New rating

The Academy of Funds also issued a new rating for the ES R&M Listed Smaller Companies fund, giving it a 'Positive Prospect' rating.

Square Mile analysts said the River & Mercantile fund favours high quality growth companies while applying strict valuation discipline to its portfolio construction, with the potential of "outperformance through the cycle" with some downside protection.

Analysts noted its manager George Ensor , has a limited track record on this strategy, but they consider him to be a "sensible and pragmatic investor", while supported by alternate portfolio manager Mayan Uthayakumar and analyst Anna Pugh.