LGIM head of active liability solutions made redundant

Patel had been at the company since December 2018

Patel revealed the news in a LinkedIn post, in which he said he was "looking for new opportunities, especially within active fixed income", following the his redundancy.

Patel joined LGIM in December 2018 as a fund manager within the active liability solutions team, and was then promoted to head of the team in July 2020.

Prior to that, he worked at Janus Henderson for more than 12 years, where he served as a fund manager and then as head of interest rates until April 2018.

LGIM has been contacted for comment.