LGIM head of active liability solutions made redundant

Mitul Patel

clock • 1 min read
Patel had been at the company since December 2018
Image:

Patel had been at the company since December 2018

Mitul Patel, head of active liability solutions at Legal & General Investment Management, has been made redundant.

Patel revealed the news in a LinkedIn post, in which he said he was "looking for new opportunities, especially within active fixed income", following the his redundancy.

LGIM head of active equities Gavin Launder retires

Patel joined LGIM in December 2018 as a fund manager within the active liability solutions team, and was then promoted to head of the team in July 2020.

Prior to that, he worked at Janus Henderson for more than 12 years, where he served as a fund manager and then as head of interest rates until April 2018.

LGIM has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

US interest rate 'at highest level since 2007' as Fed chooses 25bps hike

Liontrust acquires GAM

More on People moves

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown have joined Conduit Capital as chair and deputy CEO, respectively.
People moves

Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
"Effective marketing, messaging and distribution has never been more important.”
People moves

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

Ex-BlackRock, Numis, HL, Frostrow Capital

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy join the Scottish Mortgage board.
People moves

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust acquires GAM

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA unveils equity secondary markets reforms

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter changes benchmarks on two funds

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Manulife Investment Management makes senior hire from Credit Suisse

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot