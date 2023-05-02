London's first SPAC suspends shares

Liquidation

clock • 1 min read
The company will need more time to finalise its annual report following its decision to liquidate.
Image:

The company will need more time to finalise its annual report following its decision to liquidate.

Hambro Perks’ special purpose acquisition company – London’s first SPAC – has requested to suspend its own shares from today (2 May).

In a regulatory filing, Hambro Perks Acquisition Company said it decided to suspend the listing of its public shares and public warrants, after a consultation with the Financial Conduct Authority.

The move was due to a delay in publishing its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as the SPAC recently entered liquidation.

Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO quietly exits

HPAC explained it was "required to publish its audited annual report by 30 April 2023" but, following its decision to "cease operations" and redeem its class A ordinary shares of "no par value", it will need more time to update its results.

This is because the report will need to "reflect the impact of the proposed liquidation on the going concern basis and viability statement" within the financial results, it added.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

The auditors require more time to complete all the necessary procedures and HPAC is discussing a "revised timetable" for the completion and publication of the 2022 annual report.

Last month, Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO Dominic Perks quietly left both the venture capital firm and SPAC.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

US interest rate 'at highest level since 2007' as Fed chooses 25bps hike

Liontrust acquires GAM

More on Companies

GAM and its funds will rebrand under the Liontrust once the acquisition finalises.
Companies

Liontrust acquires GAM

Deal expected to complete Q4 2023

Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
LVMH's stock price has risen 43.6% in the last year alone.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Record profits help LVMH bag $500bn market value

Boosted by China sales

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
The deal is expected to finalise in Q4 2023.
Companies

Deutsche Bank to buy Numis for £410m

All-cash offer

Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust acquires GAM

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA unveils equity secondary markets reforms

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter changes benchmarks on two funds

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

FCA eyes simplification of UK listing rules

03 May 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot