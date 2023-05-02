London's first SPAC suspends shares

The company will need more time to finalise its annual report following its decision to liquidate.

In a regulatory filing, Hambro Perks Acquisition Company said it decided to suspend the listing of its public shares and public warrants, after a consultation with the Financial Conduct Authority.

The move was due to a delay in publishing its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as the SPAC recently entered liquidation.

HPAC explained it was "required to publish its audited annual report by 30 April 2023" but, following its decision to "cease operations" and redeem its class A ordinary shares of "no par value", it will need more time to update its results.

This is because the report will need to "reflect the impact of the proposed liquidation on the going concern basis and viability statement" within the financial results, it added.

The auditors require more time to complete all the necessary procedures and HPAC is discussing a "revised timetable" for the completion and publication of the 2022 annual report.

Last month, Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO Dominic Perks quietly left both the venture capital firm and SPAC.