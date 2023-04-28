Hargreaves Lansdown adds L&G ESG EM tracker fund to Wealth list

The fund to tracks the performance of the Solactive L&G Enhanced ESG Emerging Markets index
Hargreaves Lansdown has added the Legal & General Future World ESG Emerging Markets Index fund to its Wealth Shortlist.

The platform explained the fund offers an "attractive blend" of responsible and passive investing across emerging markets and it could be a "good addition" to a responsible investment portfolio.

Joseph Hill, interim lead investment analyst at HL, said the fund aims to track the performance of the Solactive L&G Enhanced ESG Emerging Markets index, and comprises around 1,500 companies across Taiwan, India and China.

The companies "score well on a variety of ESG criteria", he explained, from carbon emission levels to gender equality on their boards and executive pay disclosure.

The fund exclusion criteria will prevent it from invest in companies that "persistently violate" UN Global Compact Principles. This includes those involved in tobacco and controversial weapons, as well companies that earn more than 20% of their revenues from the mining and extraction of thermal coal or from thermal coal power generation and oil sands.

Hill continued: "The fund also adopts a decarbonisation pathway. This means it aims to reduce emissions by 50% relative to the unadjusted benchmark as of 2021 and thereafter achieve at least a 7% reduction in carbon emissions per year until 2050.

"The goal is to align the fund with the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the temperature rise caused by global emissions to 1.5C above pre-industrial times."

Hargreaves Lansdown scraps fees for savers

As a result, he said the expectation is the fund's performance will "differ slightly" from the broader emerging stock markets.

Although the L&G fund has a "relatively short track record", Legal & General has a long record of managing tracker funds, which "gives us confidence the fund will track its index tightly and efficiently over the long term," Hill added.

Trustpilot