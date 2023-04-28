Deutsche Bank to buy Numis for £410m

In a regulatory filing today (28 April), Numis said its board agreed to the deal, valuing Numis's shares at 350p.

This comprises 339p in cash and two additional interim dividends - one of 6p per share for the six months ended 31 March 2023, and one of 5p per share conditional to the transaction becoming effective.

The offer represents a premium of 72% to the closing price of 204p per Numis share on 27 April 2023, and a 60% premium to the volume-weighted average price of 219p per Numis share for the three months to 27 April 2023.

The acquisition will allow Deutsche Bank to boost its corporate client offering in the UK, which it currently provides via its Global Hausbank strategy.

At completion, the German bank intends to "co-brand" with Numis for all the relevant UK entities, it said.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the two companies expect the acquisition to finalise in the last quarter of 2023.

Fabrizio Campelli, head of corporate bank and investment bank at Deutsche Bank, said the deal has the "power to unlock significant value" for both firms, as the German bank plans to "accelerate growth in the UK".

"The combination enables us to realise greater revenue opportunities across our shared client base and to deepen our engagement with UK corporates," he added. "There is strong and complementary cultural alignment between Deutsche Bank and Numis that will propel the combined business to deliver exceptional client service, and we look forward to welcoming Numis management and employees to the Deutsche Bank Group."

Commenting on the M&A deal, Luke Savage, chair of Numis, said it represents an "attractive proposition for Numis shareholders", as well as a "significant opportunity" for the company's clients, employees and wider stakeholders.

He continued: "The Numis board is particularly pleased that Numis' autonomy and independence are seen by Deutsche Bank as key contributors to its culture and the quality of its platform and that Deutsche Bank is focused on ensuring this is retained, while also allowing Numis to benefit from access to the significant resources of Deutsche Bank.

"Together with the strengths of Deutsche Bank, we are confident the business will be even better positioned for the future, continuing to accelerate the delivery of exceptional outcomes for all stakeholders of our business."

Commenting on the recent M&A activity in the space, Joshua Maxey, co-founder of Third Bridge said we can expect more consolidation throughout the year.



"These deals underline the tremendous pressure that cash equities is under at the moment, exacerbating the pain felt on the banks' balance sheet given the dearth of deal activity. It would be no great surprise if we saw further consolidation outside of the big seven investment banks and for the exodus of research talent to accelerate."

He continued: "While PE and M&A activity remains slow, we may see some of the smaller European research shops closing down altogether, and others snapped up by US entities responding to the expiry of the SEC's no-action letter."