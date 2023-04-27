St James's Place Q1 net inflows fall 31% year-on-year

'While lower versus a very strong first quarter outturn in 2022, these gross inflows represent growth against the final quarter of last year.'

Net inflows sank to £2bn compared with Q1 2022's £2.9bn figure, while the wealth management giant posted gross inflows of £4.2bn, down from Q1 2022's £4.7bn.

Despite the drop from Q1 2022, funds under management nudged upwards compared to the first three months of last year to £153.6bn - up 1.6% from £151.2bn.

Yet the FUM retention rate decreased slightly, falling to 95.9% in Q1 2023 compared to 96.6% in Q1 2022.

SJP pre-tax profits up 42% but Consumer Duty changes loom

Despite the falls, Andrew Croft, CEO of SJP, said the company had a "good quarter", pointing to its financial advisers £4.2bn of new client investments.

"While lower versus a very strong first quarter outturn in 2022, these gross inflows represent growth against the final quarter of last year," he said. "This outcome for both gross and net flows is testament to the scale of ongoing demand for trusted face-to-face advice, the long-term nature of our client proposition and the strength of adviser-client relationships in all environments.

"We have begun 2023 much as we expected, so if macroeconomic indicators and consumer sentiment show further signs of recovery, we continue to anticipate a more supportive environment for new business as 2023 unfolds."