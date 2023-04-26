New Century AIM VCT shareholders vote in favour of wind up

The VCT said it is now in a position to begin returning cash to shareholders, starting with a distribution of 19p per share.

In a stock exchange notice, the company said the special resolution to voluntarily wind up the trust was passed at an EGM today (26 April), with 2,803,547 votes in favour and 305 against.

Given the small size of the fund, the difficulty in selling its shares, the wide spread between the bid and offered prices and the wish to pay out the cash reserves by means of distributions to shareholders, the board unanimously recommended voting in favour of winding up the fund.

The directors said they are aware that there are certain unquoted investments with only nominal value. Purely to simplify and speed up the liquidation process, they proposed to donate these to charity.

A special resolution to donate the unquoted securities having "little or no value" to charity was also passed with 2,684,870 votes in favour and 118,982 against.

In a separate notice also published today, the company said that since the agreement with a majority of shareholders to wind down the portfolio, it has reduced the number of holdings from 80 to just five with a value of £243,000, with the cash balance now standing at £1.5m.

"With a share price of 1p bid and 50p offered, we are concerned that a false market could arise. We therefore decided to suspend dealings in the shares and in due course we shall take steps to delist," the statement said.

"Liquidators have been appointed and it is our intention to pay what assets remain to shareholders once the trust has been fully liquidated and any outstanding liabilities have been settled."

The shareholders of the trust, which invests primarily in emerging UK companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market and was launched in 2005, first voted on whether or not the company should be wound up in 2021.

Of the shareholders that voted, approximately 73% cast their votes in favour of the wind up of the company, falling short of the 75% majority required, the company's website states.

At the time, the majority of the board of the company opposed the wind up. The former chair of the New Century AIM plc, John Brice, called for a vote to remove the board and the directors resigned. Brice was later appointed director.

Since then, the company has been in discussions with its solicitors and VCT tax advisers as to the best way forward. The current board decided it would be in the shareholders best interests to wind down the company. The general meeting to vote on this was held on 5 September 2022.