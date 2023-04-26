Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

Absolute return assets drop

Man Group attracted $1.1bn in net inflows over the three months to 31 March 2023, helping to boost assets under management to $144.7bn.

AUM rose by $1.4bn to $144.7bn over the quarter, from $143.3bn at the end of 2022, with $700m added from positive investment performance.

But while the firm's absolute return capabilities recorded $1.3bn of net inflows, negative impacts from investment performance and FX moves totalling $2.6bn saw absolute return AUM fall $1.3bn, negating the flows movement.

Total return AUM, on the other hand, increased by $600m to $29.4bn.

Man Group AUM falls 4% in 2022 despite $3.1bn in inflows

Of the company's absolute return strategies, the Man Institutional Solutions experienced the biggest drop over the quarter - from $14.4bn to $13.4bn - while the AHL Alpha was the biggest winner, with a $500m increase in AUM.

Man Institutional Solutions includes the AHL Institutional Solutions, which invests in a range of AHL strategies such as the AHL Alpha, AHL Dimension and AHL Evolution, the company explained.

Man Group declined to comment on the trading update.

UK competition regulator blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Asset managers stick with Link Fund Solutions as ACD

Microsoft intends to appeal the CMA's decision
Companies

UK competition regulator blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

'Less innovation and choice'

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 April 2023 • 3 min read
M&G, Montanaro and Aegon UK and Canada Life AM will keep LFS as the ACD of their funds and trusts
Companies

Asset managers stick with Link Fund Solutions as ACD

Following FCA redress proposal

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
AUMA rose by £1.4bn to £54.4bn over the first quarter of 2023
Companies

Evelyn Partners net inflows surge in Q1 2023

Up 45.1% from Q1 2022

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 April 2023 • 1 min read
