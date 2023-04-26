Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

While the firm's absolute return capabilities recorded $1.3bn of net inflows, negative impacts from investment performance and FX moves totalling $2.6bn saw absolute return AUM fall $1.3bn.

AUM rose by $1.4bn to $144.7bn over the quarter, from $143.3bn at the end of 2022, with $700m added from positive investment performance.

But while the firm's absolute return capabilities recorded $1.3bn of net inflows, negative impacts from investment performance and FX moves totalling $2.6bn saw absolute return AUM fall $1.3bn, negating the flows movement.

Total return AUM, on the other hand, increased by $600m to $29.4bn.

Of the company's absolute return strategies, the Man Institutional Solutions experienced the biggest drop over the quarter - from $14.4bn to $13.4bn - while the AHL Alpha was the biggest winner, with a $500m increase in AUM.

Man Institutional Solutions includes the AHL Institutional Solutions, which invests in a range of AHL strategies such as the AHL Alpha, AHL Dimension and AHL Evolution, the company explained.

Man Group declined to comment on the trading update.