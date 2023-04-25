Investors added $28bn to UBS amid Credit Suisse turmoil

UBS expects the acquisition of Credit Suisse to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Releasing its first quarter results today (25 April), UBS said it had attracted $28bn of net new money in global wealth management in the period, of which $7bn came in the final ten days of March, after the announcement of its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

UBS agreed to rescue Credit Suisse in a deal pulled together by Swiss authorities last month, after a series of scandals and maladministration at the failed bank.

The UBS results also revealed investors had put $14bn into its asset management arm.

By comparison to UBS' positive results, Credit Suisse yesterday revealed it suffered $69bn of outflows during the quarter.

Turning to the integration of Credit Suisse, UBS said it "expects the combination with Credit Suisse to strengthen our position as a leading and truly global wealth manager, with around $5trn in invested assets".

UBS, which described itself as "a leading universal bank in Switzerland", intends to "actively reduce" the risk and resource consumption of Credit Suisse's investment banking business, it added.

It plans for the combined investment bank, excluding assets and liabilities that it defines as non-core, to account for around 25% of group risk weighted assets.

This combined investment bank will remain "focused and strategically aligned" to the products and capabilities that are most relevant to wealth management clients.

UBS pointed to potential troubles ahead, however, in integrating its former rival. It "acknowledg[ed] the magnitude of, and complexity associated with, the integration and restructuring of Credit Suisse".

It added: "We believe that this combination presents a unique opportunity to bring significant, long-term value to all of our stakeholders".

Sergio Ermotti, UBS group CEO, said with the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse, the firm is "taking another transformational step in UBS' journey, while remaining committed to our culture, strategy and disciplined risk management".

He added: "I am convinced that this transaction will help to reinforce the leading position of the Swiss financial centre and will be of benefit to the entire economy."

