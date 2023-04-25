AllianzGI poaches GSAM head of China equity

Guan has worked as head of the China equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management since 2017

Guan has worked as head of the China equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management since 2017, having joined the firm in 2007.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, he held positions at UBS Asset Management, Credit Agricole Asset Management, AXA Asset Management and OUB Asset Management.

Based in Hong Kong, Guan will report to Raymond Chan, CIO of equity, Asia Pacific, and will be supported by the firm's 12 portfolio managers and analysts within its China equity team.

Anthony Wong, senior portfolio manager, is also set to leave AllianzGI on 30 June, "to pursue interests outside the firm".

Guan will also take over Wong's role as sole lead portfolio manager on the AllianzGI's China A strategies and will be supported by Kevin You as deputy portfolio manager.

Chan said: "We are looking forward to Shao Ping joining AllianzGI later this quarter and further developing our China Equity franchise.

"We are confident that he possesses the skills and aptitude to lead and develop our strong and experienced China team and the investments we make on behalf of clients around the world into this exciting and increasingly important asset class.

"We are grateful to Anthony for his leadership in building the China A strategy suite into what it is today and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."