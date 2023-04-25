Quilter AUM falls 5% year-on-year as inflows drop 70%

Totalling £107.2bn

Quilter CEO Steven Levin
Quilter CEO Steven Levin

Quilter has reported that assets under advice and administration fell almost 5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, with net inflows dropping 70%.

The wealth management group reported assets of £101.9bn in the three months to the end of March, versus £107.2bn for the first quarter of 2022.

However, the latest quarter's figures were up 2% from 31 December 2022, reflecting net inflows and a modest pick-up in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields in the quarter, Quilter said.

Net inflows of £313m for the quarter were down 70% compared to £1bn in the first three months of 2022, reflecting the period prior to the start of the conflict in Ukraine, it added.

Q1 2023 net flows were nearly double the final quarter of 2022 level of £159m, however. Net flows represented 1% of opening assets annualised, compared to 4% a year ago.  

Meanwhile, the wealth manager's IFA channel reported gross flows at £1.3bn, up from £1bn in the previous three months, which offset redemptions, leading to net flows of £83m, compared to a loss of £103m in the fourth quarter of last year.

The firm's ‘high net worth' segment delivered an increase of 28% in gross flows to £627m, up from £489m in the last three months of 2022, although higher redemptions led to net flows for the quarter of £70m, down from £158m three months earlier.  

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter, said: "We remain cautiously optimistic that, over the course of 2023, we will continue to see a gradual return of investor confidence and improving market levels. Our expectation is that this will support an improvement in flows over the course of the year.

"We are confident in the fundamental outlook for our business. As I said with the full year results, my focus is on building distribution, enhancing our propositions, and driving efficiency to deliver improved profitability, and that is what we are doing. I look forward to updating the market further on our cost and operational plans to accelerate Quilter's growth momentum at our interim results in August."

