Kelso Group increases its stake in THG amid takeover rumours

As a result, the company's stake in THG - held via a mix of ordinary shares and CFDs - rose to eight million shares.

The activist investor said one the key drivers for increasing its shareholding was the "significant value" of THG's nutrition business, comprising of food supplement company MyProtein.

Kelso Group believed there is room for THG to take advantage of the "shift in consumption away from chocolate and sugar to health and nutrition".

The company explained the market capitalisation of the ten biggest listed global food and beverage companies is $96.1bn with an average revenue of $30.5bn.

That is why Kelso believed THG should sell it nutrition division to one of the global brands, considering "the average enterprise value to sales of these companies is 4.3x", it said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, THG announced the sale of its nutrition business would be worth around $800m for the year ended 3 December 2022.

As a result, by selling to one of the global food and drink companies, THG's nutritional business could leverage the firms' distribution networks and increase the offline sales of MyProtein.

The investor company added: "Any forthcoming offers for THG as a whole must clearly reflect this underlying value and in the event that an acceptable offer is not forthcoming then a separation of MyProtein should be considered, alongside a potential partnership and minority investment from companies such as those highlighted."

THG has been the source of takeover rumours recently, as private equity firm Apollo Global Management made a "highly preliminary" buyout proposal for the firm on 18 April.

New senior independent director

THG also appointed a new senior independent director, with Sue Farr joining the board, with immediate effect.

She takes over from Dean Moore, who undertook the role on an interim basis, and will now remain as interim chair of the Audit Committee.

Farr currently serves as non-executive independent director on the board of British American Tobacco.