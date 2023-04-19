Columbia Threadneedle hands UK Equity Opportunities fund to new manager

Todd King takes over

King had worked closely with Smith as part of the UK equities team for three years, the firm said.
The £67m Columbia Threadneedle UK Equity Opportunities fund has a new manager after Jeremy Smith became co-head of UK equities last year.

King became the lead portfolio manager of the fund at the start of February. He had worked closely with Smith as part of the UK equities team for three years, the firm said. 

Smith, who had been lead manager of the fund since December 2015, will continue to support as deputy manager. He also manages the £615m CT UK Institutional, £179m CT UK Growth and Income, £3.7bn CT UK Equity Income and £183m CT UK Equity Alpha Income.

Richard Colwell retires after more than three decades in the City

He was promoted to co-head of equities in September 2022 alongside Catherine Stanley,  managing director of a specialist equities team, following the retirement of Richard Colwell in November after over 30 years in industry.

According to its factsheet, the fund has returned 45.9% in the last three years, while the IA UK All Companies sector is up 39.8%. In the last year, the strategy is up 9.08%, while its sector has returned 1.2% over the same period.

