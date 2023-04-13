Jupiter scraps IA benchmarks from Merlin range

The firm's Merlin Balanced, Growth, Income and Worldwide funds aim to provide a return, net of fees, greater than their IA sector averages over five years.

In an investor letter seen by Investment Week, Jupiter argued that, following a review, the IA sector average "does not provide a meaningful and objective performance target".

It explained: "The funds are not currently managed to achieve a higher return than that of the IA sector average as it is measures against a wide range of other funds and not against the investable universe of assets the fund can hold.

"The portfolios therefore cannot be aligned to the constituents of the IA sector."

It is not anticipated there will be any changes to the investment portfolios of the funds as a result of this change, it added.

A spokesperson said the funds will continue to refer to the sector averages for reference purposes, so it will be clear how the funds have performed against it.

The Merlin Balanced fund has returned 35.5% over five years compared to the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares return of 21.7%, while the Merlin Growth fund has returned 42.7% in five years compared to an IA Flexible Investment return of 23.1%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

The Merlin Income fund has returned 22.2% over five years versus the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares returns of 11.9%, while the Merlin Worldwide fund has underperformed the benchmark, returning 39.3% over five years compared to the IA Global's 50.8%.

Jupiter also said that the ARC Sterling Equity Risk PCI index will be introduced as an additional comparator benchmark for the firm's Merlin Worldwide Portfolio.