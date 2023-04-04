Martin Currie appoints head of UK business development

Mark Elliott

Elliot joined Martin Currie from Franklin Templeton, where most recently he was head of strategic accounts.
Martin Currie, part of the Franklin Templeton group, has expanded its distribution team with the appointment of Mark Elliott to a newly created role of head of UK business development.

Elliott will partner closely with Franklin Templeton's UK sales team to develop its business in the UK retail market across its UK ICVC range, sub-advisory relationships, institutional accounts and closed end funds.

Prior to this, Elliott held a number of roles at BlackRock including European Strategy and head of UK sales during his decade with them. 

Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO of Skerritts Group

His more than 35 years experience in UK financial services also include five years with Lazard Asset Management and 12 years with Sedgwick Noble Lowndes, a national IFA, in various advisory and management roles.

Mel Bucher, global head of distribution at Martin Currie, said: "UK retail is a critical market for our future growth and Martin Currie is integral to Franklin Templeton's plan to grow in the UK retail market. 

"We are delighted to have him join the team to further consolidate our presence in the UK and position ourselves as a leading active equity specialist for institutional and intermediary clients. Mark's experience makes him well-placed to support our efforts."

