Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

Iain Hooley, financial director at Investec Wealth & Investment UK, Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones Group and Fani titi, CEO of Investec Group

Under the terms of the merger, which is being called a ‘combination' by the two companies, new Rathbones shares will be issued in exchange for 100% of Investec W&I UK's share capital.

The new company will operate under the Rathbones brand with Investec Group as a long-term, strategic shareholder. The deal implies an equity value of approximately £839m for Investec W&I UK.

Following its completion, Investec Group will have an economic interest in Rathbones' enlarged share capital of 41.25%, with Investec Group's voting rights limited to 29.9% of Rathbones' enlarged total voting rights. Existing Rathbones shareholders will have an economic interest of 58.75% and voting rights of 70.1%.

The transaction includes Investec Group's wealth and investment businesses in the UK and Channel Islands but excludes Investec Bank (Switzerland) AG and Investec Wealth & Investment International (Pty) Ltd, both of which will remain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Investec Group.

The boards of Rathbones and Investec Group believe the merger will unlock significant scale benefits, by creating multi-channel distribution across private clients, intermediaries and charities, through an expanded network in 23 locations across the UK and Channel Islands.

Rathbones CEO Paul Stockton will lead the executive leadership of the newly merged company, with a team from both businesses, including Investec W&I UK CEO Iain Hooley. Clive Bannister will continue to chair the Enlarged Rathbones Group.

Under the terms of the merger, two Investec Group representatives will join the board of the Enlarged Rathbones Group as non-executive directors upon completion of the deal, reflecting Investec Group's position as a strategic shareholder.

Commenting on the merger, Bannister said: "This transaction not only presents a compelling strategic and financial rationale, but also accelerates Rathbones' growth strategy.

"Operating at scale allows the group to offer an even more attractive proposition to clients and colleagues, supporting future growth and creating significant value for Rathbones' shareholders."

Investec Group chief executive Fani Titi said: "The combination of Investec W&I UK and Rathbones brings together two businesses which have a long-standing heritage in UK wealth management and closely aligned cultures.

"The strategic fit of the two businesses is compelling with complementary strengths and capabilities to enhance the overall proposition for clients.

"This will be supported by the strategic partnership which offers attractive growth and collaboration opportunities for both groups. The transaction represents a real step-change and long-term opportunity for our UK wealth strategy, underscores our commitment to the UK wealth management market and enhances our UK business as a whole."