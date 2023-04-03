Polen Capital launches US high yield fund in UK

The $4.4bn US version of the fund was launched in 1998.

With 60 to 90 issuers, the Polen Capital Opportunistic High Yield fund is a concentrated and yield-advantaged portfolio, using loan-to-value analysis and focusing on high yield bonds, senior secured bank loans and special situations opportunities.

Launched in 1998, the $4.4bn US version of the fund has seen a 5.44% total gross return in the last 10 years, according to its factsheet.

The fund is managed by David Breazzano, head of the firm's high yield team, alongside portfolio managers Ben Santonelli and John Sherman.

Breazzano said that the team aimed to "seek to evaluate opportunities with the mindset of a business owner", identifying companies that have competitive advantages, such as strong barriers to entry and an experienced management team.

Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital, said: "Making our credit capabilities more accessible to our international investors represents an exciting step in our goal to provide a suite of complementary, high value-add solutions to our clients across the globe.

"The launch of the Polen Capital Opportunistic High Yield fund marks an important development in meeting the increased demand from our international client base for uncorrelated and active income solutions."

Breazzano added: "We believe that lower rated issuers are often under-researched and mis-rated by agencies, which enables us to leverage structural market inefficiencies by identifying mispriced, higher yielding securities that feature an embedded margin of safety. This approach helps drive outperformance over the long-term."