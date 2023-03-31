RLAM's Jonathan Platt steps down from £1bn corporate bond fund

Platt, who relinquished his role in managing the fund on 1 February, will continue as head of fixed income and not give up any other fund manager responsibilities.

The only other strategy that Platt manages is the Royal London Corporate Bond Monthly Income trust.

Shalin Shah and Matthew Franklin, who co-managed the fund since October 2017 and January 2022, respectively alongside Platt, will continue co-managing the fund.

The managers have confirmed that there will be no changes to the fund's objective, or the way they select bonds for the fund.

Joining the fixed income team in 2008, Shah was named deputy manager on the fund in 2016, before becoming co-manager in 2017.

Meanwhile, Franklin joined the sterling credit team at Royal London in 2014 and was named fund manager on a range of funds last year.

The firm said that Shah will be the final decision maker on portfolio construction, but both will be equally responsible for idea generation and assessment.

Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said he did not expect to see any significant changes to the fund following the departure, as Shah has been a co-manager for a number of years.

Having met with the managers, Cook said "our conviction lies with Shah" as he is a "talented bond picker and well-prepared to continue to manage it," with the fund remaining on HL's Wealth Shortlist.

A spokesperson from RLAM said: "Jonathan continues to lead RLAM's fixed income team, focusing on strategic positioning and developing the established team to deliver the best possible investment outcomes to clients.

"Shalin and Matt have jointly managed the Corporate Bond fund (with Jonathan) since January 2022, as well as successfully collaborating on a range of RLAM's other strategies, including Sustainable Sterling strategy."