Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo

Collins has been at the company since July 2021

He joined the company in July 2021 from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he worked for 15 years in several senior positions, including head of retail/wholesale, co-head of EMEA and Latin America distribution, and then as head of distribution for EMEA and Latin America.

Before that, Collins was director of UK retail business sales at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

In a LinkedIn post, Collins said that under his tenure AssetCo grew from being an "AIM-listed cash shell" with assets under management of around £35m to a business with £13bn of AUM reached via organic growth and acquisitions.

"To achieve all this, through an adverse financial market backdrop, is a credit to the team and the incredible support of our clients and shareholders," he added.

He went on to thank AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming and chair Martin Gilbert as well as the Rize ETF, Saracen Fund Managers and River and Mercantile teams.

AssetCo bought the first two companies in May and July 2021, respectively, while R&M was acquired in May 2022.

Collins did not specify what his next venture is going to be, nor who will succeed him at AssetCo.

AssetCo has been contacted for comment.