US Solar fund suffers slight drop in NAV

Strategic review pending

clock • 2 min read
The fund's strategic review is still ongoing and an update will be given to shareholders within the next two months.
The US Solar fund reported portfolio growth in the year to 31 December 2022, but its net asset value has fallen slightly, it said in its annual report.

Covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022, the portfolio grew to 543MW and the company was able to cover its dividend target of 5.58 cents, including a 1.5% increase from the 2021 dividend, while dividend cover for the year was 1.2 times.

But audited NAV was "marginally lower" than in June 2022, the report stated.

At 31 December 2022, NAV was $320m, or 9.63 cents per ordinary share, compared with $321.2m, or 9.67 cents per ordinary share, six months prior.

Addressing the energy 'trilemma': Geopolitical uncertainty and the energy transition

The US Solar fund said the lower NAV was caused by the uplift in overall fair value of the portfolio being offset by dividends paid, operating costs and US tax losses.

Energy generation for 2022 "remained within the expected range of annual variance", it added, as the portfolio continues to benefit from a diversified range of assets.

All assets have power purchase agreements (PPAs), USF explained, with contracted prices for 100% of energy generated. The portfolio weighted average PPA term was 13.8 years as at the end of 2022, and all PPA counterparties are investment-grade.

The annual results follow an eventful Q4 for the fund, which announced in October it was undergoing a strategic review and considering a potential sale, following a sustained double-digit discount.

Two months later, CEO Liam Thomas and CIO Adam Haughton left the company.

HANetf shutters unloved $4m iClima Smart Energy ETF

USF said the strategic review is still ongoing, and it expects to provide an update to shareholders within the next two months.

Chair Gill Nott said 2022 was a "significant year" for the company. It managed to grow its portfolio to over half a gigawatt, as well as increase its dividend and continue to cash cover payments.

"However, with the sustained share price discount to NAV impeding the ability of the company to grow, we also announced that the company was conducting a strategic review in the interest of all shareholders. 

She concluded: "We are proud of the high-quality portfolio USF has built and look forward to providing an update to shareholders in due course."

