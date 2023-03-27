Outgoing L&G CEO slams government's levelling up policy - reports

In an interview with the Financial Times, Wilson said: ““Are we freeing enough capital to get on [with levelling up]? No. Are we building enough affordable housing, social housing, build-to-rent housing? No.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Wilson, who announced his retirement from L&G in January, said: "Are we freeing enough capital to get on [with levelling up]? No. Are we building enough affordable housing, social housing, build-to-rent housing? No."

He added that the recent turmoil within the banking sector would exacerbate the situation, since instability there would make the lending system more difficult.

Wilson said this, combined with increased interest rates from the Bank of England and the "general uncertainty about valuations", was going to "cause issues".

The government's levelling-up programme is meant to reduce imbalances, primarily economic, between areas and social groups across the UK, without detracting from the already prosperous areas.

In the government's ‘Levelling-Up the United Kingdom' white paper, it stated that the UK suffers from geographical inequality, calling it a "striking feature of the UK".

This largely refers to the fact that funding support decreases the further away people are from London and the south.

According to Wilson, policies should be altered to encourage insurers and pension funds to invest outside the capital to reduce these regional inequalities.

In Legal & General's Rebuilding Britain Index published today (27 March), Wilson extended his criticism of the levelling-up manifesto, where he called for the government to take a more targeted approach, and utilise both public and private investors.

He said the UK's cost of living crisis had widened many of the inequalities the government was trying to address, increasing the pressure on programmes like this to be successful.

It found that 95% of working households have had a real-terms pay cut over the past year as inflation has soared.

In the report, L&G said: "The UK needs to stop playing on the fringes if it is serious about levelling up. A more ambitious and fundamental approach is required."