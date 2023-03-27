Federated Hermes launches Article 9 global investment grade credit fund

The fund will be managed by senior portfolio managers Nachu Chockalingam and Orla Garvey.

The Federated Hermes Sustainable Global Investment Grade Credit fund will seek to deliver a total return with a reduced environmental footprint compared to the benchmark, measured using carbon, water and waste footprint metrics.

Managed by senior portfolio managers Nachu Chockalingam and Orla Garvey, the launch followed the unveiling of the firm's Sustainable Global Equity fund in 2021.

Along with an exclusions framework, the fund also employs a high barrier to entry for names entering the portfolio, utilising the teams' proprietary scoring models and engagement expertise.

The fund's ongoing charges figure is 0.35%, for early stage investors, while the management fee for A class investors is 0.85%

Federated Hermes added that launch has built upon its partnership with CCLA, noting that the firm's credit team was appointed by CCLA as the portfolio manager for two of its fixed income funds last year.

Chockalingam said: "This fund brings together our long, successful track record in investment grade credit and our specialist experience and innovation in sustainability and stewardship.

"Our dual objectives are not independent goals and seeking investment grade corporate issuers that also aim to mitigate the damage they cause or improve upon the impact they have relative to people and the planet will offer real value to our clients."

Ben Funnell, head of investment solutions at CCLA, added that investment grade credit has become "substantially more attractively valued" over the last 15 months, and now offers a "sufficient margin of safety".