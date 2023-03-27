Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse remarks

Ammar bin Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairi

The SNB chair said the bank was not going to buy any more shares in Credit Suisse to avoid a 'regulatory issue'.
The SNB chair said the bank was not going to buy any more shares in Credit Suisse to avoid a 'regulatory issue'.

The chair of the Saudi National Bank Ammar bin Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairi has left the bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

Managing director and CEO Saeed bin Muhammad Al-Ghamdi will succeed as chair, while executive vice president Talal bin Ahmend Al-Khereiji will become CEO.

The move followed comments by Al-Khudairi about SNB's 9.9% stake in ownership of Credit Suisse.

In a television interview with Bloomberg, he said that SNB was not going to provide any more financial assistance to the Swiss bank, as buying any more shares would have pushed SNB over its 10% limit and caused a "regulatory issue".

Former chief regulator slams Credit Suisse regulation - reports

His comments contributed to a sharp drop in Credit Suisse's share price, which was already in the red following admissions from the bank of "material weaknesses" in its risk assessments.

Credit Suisse was then swiftly sold to rival UBS for $3.3bn on 19 March.

The regulatory announcement attributed Al-Khudairi's depature 

