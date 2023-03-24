SVB UK inflows surge after HSBC deal - reports

£300m in 10 days

SVB UK's deposit base is believed to have surpassed £7bn
The UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank saw a significant increase in deposits after it was sold to HSBC for £1 on 13 March.

SVB UK's deposit base is now believed to be over £7bn, Sky News reported.

This followed data from the Bank of England which revealed yesterday (23 March) that nearly £3bn was withdrawn from the bank between 9 and 10 March, when the US parent company collapsed.

Around £300m was given to SVB UK by business customers since the HSBC acquisition was announced, with net inflows being recorded daily.

Contagion is 'spreading' from banking to real economy

HSBC did not reply to a comment request.

US

SVB's US parent company has seen the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation extend the bidding window for the business to today (24 March).

The CEOs of SVB and crypto bank Signature have been asked to testify in front of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to "answer for the banks' downfall".

Senator Sherrod Brown said it is "critical" for the committee to "get to the bottom" of how the two banks collapse in order to maintain a strong banking system.

