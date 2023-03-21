Ratings agencies cut UBS outlook to 'negative' after Credit Suisse takeover

Moody's and S&P

clock • 1 min read
S&P and Moody’s had both previously rated UBS as ‘stable’.
Image:

S&P and Moody’s had both previously rated UBS as ‘stable’.

Credit rating agencies S&P and Moody's have downgraded their outlook for Swiss bank UBS Group to ‘negative’ after its agreed SFr3bn ($3.25bn) takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse.

S&P and Moody's had both previously rated UBS as ‘stable'.

Explaining the downgrade, S&P said on Monday (20 March) that it saw "material execution risk in integrating Credit Suisse into UBS".

The reason given for this analysis was "the size and weaker credit profile of CS and particularly the complexity in winding down a large part of CS' investment banking operations".

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

Rival credit rating agency Moody's said today (21 March) that the transaction "poses significant financial, cultural and franchise related integration challenges for UBSG".

This included the need to retain key Credit Suisse personnel while the transaction is underway, and the need to minimise the loss of overlapping clients in its Swiss banking and wealth management businesses.

Another risk, Moody's said, was "the need to unify the cultures of two somewhat different organizations while ensuring that overall risk appetite and controls are both enhanced and or maintained at levels defined by UBSG".  

Credit Suisse takeover sparks calls for legal challenges

Despite these issues, Moody's expected "eventual franchise benefits" for UBS. Likewise, S&P added it expected UBS management to "prudently execute" the integration.

The rating agency also said it considered there to be "sufficient buffers to limit emerging risks effectively", thanks in part to the "massive liquidity support" from Switzerland's central bank. 

As such, S&P affirmed its issuer credit rating on UBS Group of "A-/A-2".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Biden uses veto to block anti-ESG investing bill

Close Brothers shares drop 4.8% following 'challenging' results

More on Companies

Analysts say it would be a "shame" if Prudential delisted from the UK.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Prudential looks to China's reopening to ensure future potential

Struggled during pandemic

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 March 2023 • 4 min read
In total, 40 branches of Signature Bank will become Flagstar Bank, starting Monday (20 March), a subsidiary of New York Community Bank.
Companies

Signature Bank's operations sold off by regulator

Crypto business to be wound up

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 March 2023 • 1 min read
Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one share in UBS for every 22.48 shares they own, valuing the bank at $3.2bn.
Companies

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

International support

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage chair McBain to exit amid board 'refreshment'

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

20 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

21 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

BlackRock and Baillie Gifford most exposed to SVB and its customers

21 March 2023 • 5 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot