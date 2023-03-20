Investment veteran Kevin Smith joins WH Ireland

WH Ireland has been on hiring spree, with Smith’s appointment marking the tenth hire in nine months and comes after Ekaterina Doubinina joined as head of client relationships for London

Smith joins as an investment manager in WH Ireland's wealth management division and is MCSI qualified through the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment (UK).

WH Ireland has been on hiring spree, with Smith's appointment marking the tenth hire in nine months and comes after Ekaterina Doubinina joined as head of client relationships for London, where she is responsible for the supervision and development of the client facing activities.

Ruffer hails 'remarkable performance' but issues warning of further volatility

Smith said: "WH Ireland has a longstanding history of putting clients first, with a differentiated offering combining investment management and financial planning to the benefit of client outcomes. I am thrilled to be joining the business at this exciting moment and look forward to working with the team as it continues to build on the momentum achieved over the past year."

Head of wealth management Michael Bishop welcomed Smith to the team and added: "Our London office is increasingly focusing its resources in support of the whole wealth management division, with a diverse, cohesive team providing investment management and financial planning, demonstrating the significant progress we are making transforming from a stockbroker into a full service wealth manager.

"This transformation is underpinning our ability to enhance our client offerings and outcomes, and positions us strongly for growth."