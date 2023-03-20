Bidding window for SVB extended in the US

The bidding process for SVB has been extended

Since there has been "substantial interest" from several parties, the FDIC said both the bidders and itself needed additional time to "explore more options, maximise value and achieve an optimal outcome".

To simplify the process and widen the pool of potential bidders, the regulator will also allow separate bids for Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and its subsidiary Silicon Valley Private Bank.

Silicon Valley Bridge Bank was created on 13 March by the FDIC to become the appointed receiver for SVB.

SVB's parent company files for 'reorganisation' bankruptcy

Whole-bank or depositary bids will only be allowed from qualified and insured banks or qualified and insured banks in alliance with non-bank partners.

Bank and non-bank companies will be able to bid just on the asset portfolios, the FDIC said.

Deadlines for the bids are 8pm EDT on 22 March for Silicon Valley Private Bank; and 8pm EDT on 24 March for Silicon Valley Bridge Bank.

While the bidding process in underway, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank will keep operating as a nationally chartered bank and depositors will be able to have full access to their money, the FDIC added.