Rachel Reeves unveils 'most wide-ranging reforms' in Mansion House speech

While she noted the increased economic stability over the last 12 months, bringing four Bank of England rate cuts as well as trade deals and agreements with the US, EU and India, the chancellor also laid the ground for several regulatory changes in financial services. As the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 points for the first time ever on Tuesday, Reeves revealed the index will soon include shares listed in both US dollars and euros, following last year's changes to the Listings Regime. LTAFs to be included in Stocks & Shares ISAs from April 2026 Ahead of the chancellor's speech, the Financial...