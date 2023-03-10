Treasury Committee urges extension to tax reliefs for small business investors

The enterprise investment scheme (EIS) and venture capital trusts (VCT) were set up to encourage investment in small businesses and, in turn, provide tax relief on income and capital gain, and both reliefs have a 'sunset end' set for 6 April 2025.

The Treasury Committee said it received evidence showing the EIS and VCT are "critical to maintaining investment in early-stage companies", and the lack of certainty around their renewal could dampen investor confidence in their ability to invest in UK small businesses.

Mini Budget 22: Extended VCT tax relief 'welcomed'

The committee's call follows correspondence from the chancellor where he expressed a "firm intention" to maintain and extend the two schemes beyond the current deadline.

Evidence from the Association of Investment Companies also signalled that the recent UK-EU agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Windsor Framework, has removed potential obstacles to the schemes' extension.

As a result, the MPs are urging Hunt to provide an update on the situation in his Spring Budget on 15 March.

Baldwin said there is a "significant volume of evidence" pointing at how important the EIS and VCT schemes are to allow businesses to grow and plan for the future.

That is why, she added, the chancellor "needs to provide clarity and certainty on the future of these pro-growth schemes in next week's Budget".