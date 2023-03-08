PIMCO adds to commodities expertise with duo of senior hires

Michael Haigh joins

clock • 1 min read
Michael Haigh joins PIMCO as executive vice president and commodity and real asset strategist
Image:

Michael Haigh joins PIMCO as executive vice president and commodity and real asset strategist

PIMCO has named Michael Haigh as executive vice president and commodity and real asset strategist in its London office.

In the newly created role, Haigh will help meet expected demand from those looking for strategies to help protect investments against persistent inflation, the firm said.

Haigh joins from Société Générale where he was managing director and global head of commodities strategies, working at the firm for nearly 12 years.

He will report to Greg Sharenow, head of PIMCO's commodity portfolio management group.

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

Haigh moved over with fellow Société Générale peer Jules Penel, who will also join the London team as vice president and quantitative research analyst focusing on commodity markets.

In his previous role, he worked as a quantitative commodity research analyst for nearly four years.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Bank of England's Dhingra: Further rate hikes 'pose material risk'

LGIM profits drop 20% as £225bn scrubbed from AUM

More on People moves

She had shared portfolio management responsibilities with Nick Greenwood, who has resigned from Premier Miton Investors and the MIGO Opportunities trust.
People moves

Former MIGO Opportunities trust co-manager Cuthbertson joins Tyndall IM

Takes on fund manager role

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
Nick Greenwood (pictured), has resigned from Premier Miton Investors.
People moves

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

Two months after co-manager left

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
Ben Palmer (pictured) has joined LGT Wealth Management as lead portfolio manager for its sustainable investment service.
People moves

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager from Brooks Macdonald

Ben Palmer joins

Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Why meaningful progress on DE&I matters to investors

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

08 March 2023 • 4 min read
04

PwC study: 18-year-old women starting work today will not see pay equality in their careers

07 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

Female experts leading the way on asset management boards

08 March 2023 • 3 min read
06

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot