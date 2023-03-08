PIMCO adds to commodities expertise with duo of senior hires

Michael Haigh joins PIMCO as executive vice president and commodity and real asset strategist

In the newly created role, Haigh will help meet expected demand from those looking for strategies to help protect investments against persistent inflation, the firm said.

Haigh joins from Société Générale where he was managing director and global head of commodities strategies, working at the firm for nearly 12 years.

He will report to Greg Sharenow, head of PIMCO's commodity portfolio management group.

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

Haigh moved over with fellow Société Générale peer Jules Penel, who will also join the London team as vice president and quantitative research analyst focusing on commodity markets.

In his previous role, he worked as a quantitative commodity research analyst for nearly four years.