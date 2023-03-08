Nominate now: Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2023

Now in their seventh year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

We had a phenomenal response to last year's awards but we believe 2023's ceremony can be even bigger and better. Our winners will be announced at a special ceremony at The Brewery in London on 22 November.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity & inclusion within the sector and make a real impact.

We hope you will take this opportunity to either nominate yourself or a valued colleague for these awards and we look forward to revealing our finalists and winners later in the year.

Nominations process

We have now opened nominations for the awards until 14 April 2023. You can make a nomination here. We are looking for women who have gone above and beyond their job role and made a real impact at their firm and/or industry level, particularly over the past 12 months.

The awards are open to firms operating in the UK's investment industry. Nominees can be involved in roles including but not limited to fund management, wealth management, investment research, investment analysis, marketing, sales, human resources, compliance, middle, front or back office within the investment sector.

Individual nominees must work in the UK, with exceptions being the International Investment Woman of the Year category and Distribution Woman of the Year category which have broader remits (see category definitions for more details). Fund managers do not have to be based in the UK but must run funds available for sale in the UK.

We encourage people to nominate themselves, as well as others. This year, each person is restricted to making no more than three nominations each (company categories not included). Women currently on maternity leave can be nominated. Men can be nominated in the category for Mentor of the Year.

Nominees will then be asked to complete a questionnaire to support their entry and highlight their achievements. The judges, drawn from across the investment industry, will use these questionnaires to help construct our shortlists and choose the final winners.

For full information and to enter, see the awards website.

2023 CATEGORIES