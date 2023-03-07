Liontrust sustainable bond chief Stuart Steven set to retire

Steven joined Liontrust in 2017 following its purchase Alliance Trust Investments and has worked on the sustainable investment team since 2013.

Steven managed the Liontrust Sustainable Future Monthly Income Bond fund and the Sustainable Future Corporate Bond fund from 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Aitken Ross, Kenny Watson and Jack Willis will continue their current roles as lead managers of the two funds, with Watson and Ross having managed the funds since 2013 and 2014 respectively, while Willis joined the management of the funds in 2021 and 2022.

Steven will step down from his managerial role from April, while Ross, Watson and Willis will continue to be supported by three other sustainable future fixed income team members, along with 16 other members of the sustainable investment team.

Prior to Alliance Trust Investments, Steven held the roles of investment director at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, director of corporate bonds at Legal & General and head of corporate bonds at Britannia Asset Management.

Peter Michaelis, head of the Liontrust Sustainable Investment team, said: "Stuart has done a fantastic job of improving the integration of sustainability into our two fixed income strategies and building an excellent team. We wish him well for the future.

"We can look forward with confidence. The strength of the fixed income team means we are well placed to maintain our leading position in sustainable investment and take advantage of the opportunities for sustainable investors in this asset class."

Steven added: "It is a good time for me to retire given the development and expansion of the fixed income team over the past few years.

"There is extensive knowledge and experience on the team with Aitken, Kenny and Jack having more than 50 years' industry experience between them. For investors, there is continuation in both the same managers being responsible for the funds and using the same investment process."